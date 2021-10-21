That Christopher Nolan has moved to his next and is making a new film on the Father Of Atomic Bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer, is known to all by now. We also know that Cillian Murphy has been roped in to play the leading man in the movie. What is also a popular fact is that Nolan has ditched his old friend studio Warner Bros and moved to Universal, who has given him a $100 Million budget to make his ambitious project. What we don’t know about yet is the leading lady of the film. But wait, we think a name is speculated now.

Advertisement

Titled Oppenheimer, the movie that stars Cillian as the titular character is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The screenplay for the movie will be written by Christopher Nolan and the production will begin in early 2022. Universal got the rights for the movie after a heated bud with Paramount, Sony and many big Hollywood studios.

Advertisement

Now while all that is already confirmed, the birdies flying over the Universal studios have heard about the leading lady of the movie. As per reports, Nolan has found his muse in Emily Blunt. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Variety report, Christopher Nolan has finalised Emily Blunt to star alongside Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer. The actor has been roped in to play the titular character’s wife. However, there is no confirmation from either of the sides. But looking at Blunt’s popularity and a stronghold at the Box Office, one cannot question her entry in the magnum opus that the Nolan directorial is.

Oppenheimer has fast become one of the most anticipated movies even before going on floors. As of now, it is scheduled to release in theatres on July 21, 2023. What do you feel about the new entry to the Christopher Nolan saga? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Fifty Shades’ S*x Scenes Were Shot By Jamie Dornan After Wearing A ‘Wee-Bag’ & That Too, A Used One!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube