Fast and Furious star Ludacris has opened up about the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. The infamous clash between the two actors started with Fast Five after The Rock took to his Instagram to call out the unprofessionalism shown by unnamed actors on the film’s set.

The now-deleted post mentioned how some people were not conducting themselves properly. Though no name was mentioned, it was later revealed that Johnson was calling out Diesel. After that, The Rock went on to not reprise his role as Luke Hobbs in F9 but instead worked on the spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.

Many fans wondered whether the absence of Dwayne Johnson was due to the feud with Vin Diesel. Even though now the two actors have buried the hatchet, Ludacris, who plays the role of Tej Parker, has opened up about the “delicate situation” between the two stars. While speaking to Us Weekly, the rapper said, “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men.

He then mentioned that he wouldn’t like to speak for either of the two men and added that Dwayne Johnson recently discussed the clash with Vin Diesel. “I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation,” Ludacris added.

However, allegedly the matter became worse when the feud was fresh, leading to the pair never appearing in the same scene in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious. Johnson, who spoke about it recently with Vanity Fair said, “It caused a firestorm. Yet interestingly enough…[it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note.”

“But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA,” the Jungle Cruise actor continued, “I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bullshit away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.”

Even though Ludacris has decided to stay out of the feud, he did acknowledge it, and while the fire seems to have died down, the possibility of Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel working together looks slim.

