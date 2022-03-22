Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is hitting the screens in less than a month. It is the third instalment of the Harry Potter spin-off movies. While fans are excited to watch the history of Hogwarts’ headmaster and one of the greatest wizards, the latest box office predictions expect the movie to be even lower than the previous one, The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Johnny Depp, who played the role of the Dark Wizard in the first two films, was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen after his lengthy legal battle with Amber Heard. The movie will follow events after The Crimes of Grindelwald and see Jude Law’s Dumbledore entrusting Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander in defeating Gellert.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is helmed by David Yates, who directed a couple of Harry Potter films. The screenplay is written by the HP author JK Rowling and Steve Kloves. However, despite the anticipation around the movie, Box Office Pro projects that the movie will potentially do even worse at the box office than its predecessor.

As per the report, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be making somewhere between $40 million and $55 million over its 3-day opening and a total domestic box-office of between $100 million and $140 million. The Crimes of Grindelwald made around $62 million on its opening weekend. “Family audience turnout is expected to gravitate toward Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (and The Bad Guys, opening April 22)…” stated the report.

“Recent backlash from some fans toward public social commentary made by Potter author J.K. Rowling may or may not be a factor for some viewers deciding when or if to see this sequel. With surrounding competition and the… Doctor Strange sequel around the corner, this chapter is likely to struggle drawing the kind of ‘event’ prowess the franchise was once known for. As such, it’s probably safe to expect another front-loaded run,” it added.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be released in the UK and Indian on 8th April while it will hit the US theatres on 15th April. Stick to Koimoi for more!

