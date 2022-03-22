Ryan Reynolds is one of the busiest actors right now. While he juggles between multiple projects that he is in, there is also his superhero persona all set to face the camera as Deadpool in the third standalone film in the franchise. But seems like the actor cannot stop making news for his old superhero character and that is of course DC’s Green Lantern. And now turns out he is backing the other Green Lantern Wayne T Carr in his demand from Justice League makers.

Advertisement

For the unversed, it was a celebration when DC decided to give Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League a new life on HBO Max after the massive demand from fans. While almost the entire DCEU made its way to the film, Green Lantern played by Wayne was left out because the studio had some big plans for the actor and the character.

Advertisement

Of course the big plans include the solo outing that has been in the production hell since 2014. But turns out Wayne T. Carr is now demanding DC to give fans what they want on the anniversary of Justice League Snyder Cut. And guess what? Ryan Reynolds approves. Read on to know everything you should.

Wayne T. Carr took to his verified Twitter handle and shared an image of his in the Green Lantern costume. This is the same image that Zack Snyder had shared but the actor shared a high res version compared to the Filmmaker’s phone shot one. Carr wrote, “Give the fans what they want- JL2/3 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. In brightest day…”

In no time the post went viral and it also reached the former Green Lantern Ryan Reynolds. The actor liked the tweet and acknowledged Wayne T. Carr’s demand. Later Carr took a screenshot of the same and posted it on Instagram stories thanking Ryan for the support. Check it below.

Give the fans what they want- JL 2/3#RestoreTheSnyderVerse

👊🏿💚🤞🏿

In brightest day… pic.twitter.com/VS2kYj8ZlV — Wayne T. Carr (@WayneTCarr) March 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds played Green Lantern in the DC flick back in 2011. The movie did not work for anyone involved and that’s how his run was cut short. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Morbius: Early Reactions Might Disappoint Fans As Critics Call Jared Leto Starrer “Boring & Uncalculated”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube