Ryan Reynolds’ biggest flop is trending on Netflix. The actor is associated with some extremely successful and popular films like the Deadpool movies as well as for his appearance in the Fast and Furious franchise. But no matter how many wonderful films the actor does, his fans will never forget his biggest flop movie.

Reynolds’ latest film Free Guy was released in August and became another one of his box office hits in Hollywood. As per the reports, the film made $23.90 million in the opening weekend. But when the film was released in China, the film ended up making $179.21 million in total.

Even though this hit film is not available on any online streaming platforms, Ryan Reynolds’ biggest flop is, surprisingly, it is trending. According to some reports, the actor’s 2011 DC film Green Lantern is the #2 movie on Netflix US and the #4 piece of content, as a whole. Despite the film being widely derided upon its release, Green Lantern is topping the lists.

Ryan Reynolds’ starrer is directed by Martin Campbell and also had his wife Blake Lively, Mark Strong and Taika Waititi as the cast. The only two things ahead of the movie are ‘He’s All That’ and the TV show ‘Clickbait and Manifest’.

Recently, the Green Lantern‘s director went on an interview to share why “the film did not work.” During an interview with Screenrant, he said, “The film did not work, really. That’s the point, and I’m partly responsible for that. I shouldn’t have done it. Because with something like Bond – I love Bond, and I watched every Bond film before I ever directed it.”

“Superhero movies are not my cup of tea, and for that reason, I shouldn’t have done it. But directors always have to carry the can for the failures. What do they say? Success has many fathers, failure has one. And that’s me,” he continued.

Despite Green Lantern being a flop, Ryan Reynolds has gone out of his way for the world to know that it is not his best movie through the little gag in Deadpool 2. But still, the film is trending on Netflix US.

