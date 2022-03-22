One of the busiest directors in Hollywood since the past couple of years and more couple of them to come is James Gunn. The filmmaker has been in the headlines throughout the pandemic for various reasons, and all good ones. While he is busy shaping Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. The filmmaker is also marinating in the success of his recent DCEU show Peacemaker which stars John Cena. But what if we tell you he is planning to stay longer in the DCEU?

Well, Gunn is one of many few people who have successfully managed to crack the code in both Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU. The filmmaker has not just done that once but is continuing to do so. But while his space expedition with GOTG 3 is still in the making, the news says that the filmmaker is in talks for more DCEU projects.

James Gunn known for his amazing take at The Suicide Squad amid the DC fans managed to impress them once again with his calibre in Peacemaker. The one of its kind show started with John Cena and was a roller coaster of rides for the fans. The filmmaker now talks about his future in the universe that delves the Batman and Superman. Read on to know everything you should.

As per Screenrant, James Gunn has confirmed that he is working on another DC ‘thing’. Not just that, he even goes on to hint that there are different things they are trying to balance out. He said, “I’m working on another DC thing, and maybe another one. So we’ve got got a couple of different things that we’re balancing with the stories.” Of course, he did not name any project, but isn’t this exciting enough?

Meanwhile, talking to Collider recently about Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, when asked about the production stage, James Gunn said, “It’s going great. Chukwudi, who plays Murn in Peacemaker, is one of the main characters in the movie and people are freaking out over how good this guy is. Literally freaking out. I think that I’m really happy. I gave a bunch of scenes to Marvel right before Christmas break.”

“Kevin went… They were all really, really, really stoked,” James Gunn added. “But also, it’s not going to be the movie people… It’s different from what people are going to expect. It’s a hard road, but I’m really happy with it so far.”

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is set to hit the big screens on May 23, 2023.

