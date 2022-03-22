American actor Charlie Sheen is a well-known star in Hollywood. He has appeared in films like Platoon (1986), Wall Street (1987), Young Guns (1988), The Rookie (1990), The Three Musketeers to name a few. He has also appeared in popular sitcoms like Two and a Half Men.

He has won several awards and nominations for his work. However, more than his films he made headlines for his alcohol drug abuse and marital problems. He even went on to admit that he had been diagnosed with HIV and had s*x with 25 people without telling them his health condition.

Back in 2015, Charlie Sheen revealed he is HIV positive in TODAY interview with Matt Lauer. The 56-year-old actor had said that he made the revelation to end a smear campaign and extortion efforts.

Sheen said, “It’s a hard three letters to absorb. It’s a turning point in one’s life. I have to put a stop to this onslaught, this barrage of attacks and of sub-truths and very harmful and mercurial stories that are about me, threatening the health of so many others that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Charlie Sheen also confided about his health condition with a few people he thought could be trusted but they broke his confidence. He had to pay more than $10 million to keep the illness a secret. By announcing the illness the actor hoped to put an end to it.

Sheen said, “What people forget is that that’s money they’re taking from my children. I trusted them and they were deep in my inner circle, and I thought they could be helpful. My trust turned to their treason. That’s my goal. That’s not my only goal. I think I release myself from this prison today.”

Charlie Sheen further revealed that he told his ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller about his HIV diagnosis. He even informed about the illness to his eldest daughter. However, later during a conversation with Piers Morgan at a London Town Hall event, the actor admitted having had s*x nearly 25 people but insisted on not having an unprotected s*x.

The Hollywood actor said, “I never did. I wouldn’t do that to someone, I would not. The only times I didn’t tell them was because the last 25 times they used it against me and used my medical condition for their own folly and financial gain.”

