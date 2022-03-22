Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland was not only a cinematic masterpiece after Avengers Endgame but also a mega-blockbuster of 2021. Well, apart from the mind-boggling plot and action sequences, Zendaya stole our attention.

Since Spider-Man: Homecoming our MJ (Michelle Jones) has our hearts, and her chemistry with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker has our complete focus. What if we tell you that the model/actress had no clue about her role during the auditions for the film? Read on to know the whole scoop.

In an old interview with GQ, Zendaya once opened about how she didn’t know what character she will be auditioning and playing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. During the conversation, the actress opened up saying, “We weren’t supposed to know that the script pages that we were reading were for Spider-Man.” She added, “But I did find out it was for Spider-Man cause I have good agents. But I didn’t know what role I was auditioning for. I just thought it was ‘girl in Spider-Man movie.’ I didn’t really know what character or what kind of character they would be.”

Zendaya also explained that it was during their final audition that she learned about what character she will be playing in the movie. She said, “Right before the screen test, they were kinda saying ‘Ok these are the characters that we’re reading for’, MJ being one of them,” adding “And I was like, ‘Oh that would be so cool.’”

Well, Marvel buffs are quite aware that MCU is usually quite tight-lipped about everything but imagine giving an audition for such an important role and not being aware of it, would have been quite startling for Zendaya! What are your thoughts on it?

