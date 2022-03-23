Remember the first trailer of The Batman, which debuted Robert Pattinson‘s slick and gritty Dark Knight? It turns out that a lot of its footage was used from the early test of the actor. Released in the first week of March, the Matt Reeves directorial has been causing an uproar all over the internet. Almost every DC fan is labelling Pattinson as their favourite Caped Crusader.

Recently, the movie which has been raining the box office since its release crossed the $600 million milestone globally. This made it the only fourth Hollywood film since 2019 to do so. The other three films are F9, No Time to Die, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While talking about The Batman, the hairstylist Zoe Tahir, who worked with Robert Pattison for his look in the DC flick, revealed an interesting piece of news on Instagram. Tahir shared that the first trailer of the film was made from Rob’s early test footage. “This day was supposed to be a test, but the footage was actually released in the first teaser trailer in August 2020,” the hairstylist wrote.

“It’s frustrating as an artist and perfectionist to not have control over things like that,” The Batman‘s hairstylist added. However, Zoe Tahir continued to say that she’s “learned to relax about things like this…if the director and producers are happy…then they’re happy!” Along with this little piece of trivia Tahir also shared a couple of photographs of Robert Pattinson‘s first look from the trailer.

Check out the post here:

When it was announced that the Twilight star will be taking up the role of the Caped Crusader, he received a lot of backlash. However, after several trailers, teasers, and posters were released, more and more people became excited to watch him as Gotham City’s vigilante.

Now, ever since the release of The Batman a lot of fans are demanding a sequel to the Robert Pattinson starrer. As well as a Catwoman (who was played by Zoë Kravitz) spin-off. Colin Farrell is said to reprise his role as Penguin in a new series.

