Taika Waititi has managed to keep the buzz around Thor: Love And Thunder going. Thanks to their fun time during the shoot in the beach country Australia and all the speculations and crazy statements he has been making throughout the post-production. But looks like the Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale starrer is actually far from finished as said by Taika. Because the film is reportedly getting in front of the camera again.

Remember recently when Taika Waititi was fondly talking about Thor 4 and expressed that a lot of work is left and we all thought it was him just making a misleading statement. Well, seems like he was actually saying the truth. There are now reports that Bale came back on sets to reshoot last week.

For the unversed, Christian Bale plays Gprr The God Butcher opposite Chris Hemsworth’s Mighty God Of Thunder in Thor: Love And Thunder. While a lot hasn’t been given out by the makers, Bale does has a pivotal part. And as per a Comicbook report, it is just him who has gotten back for the second round of principal photography.

While the reports say that Christian Bale began Reshoots for Thor: Love And Thunder almost a week ago, none confirm for how long he will be shooting or if he has already wrapped up. Fans on the internet are worried though. Because the release of the movie is July 8, 2022, and we are just 3 months away from it. In that case, the movie-going under reshoots only increases the chances of delay.

Meanwhile, as per the same portal, Marvel head Kevin Feige most recently called reshoots an integral part of MCU filmmaking. “‘Reshoots’ was a bad word. ‘Oh this movie’s in reshoots, there must be a problem,'” Feige once said of the connotations surrounding the production process.

He added, “Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we’re smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we’re not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie. So we make the movie and go, ‘Oh yeah, no that’s not right. That doesn’t work,” and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be.”

Thor: Love And Thunder hits the big screen on July 8, 2022, as of yet. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

