Vin Diesel just shared a long emotional message about the upcoming Fast & Furious 10 on his Instagram. His fans might know that the actor has a habit of taking to his social media to be vocal about a lot of things, including asking Dwayne Johnson to come back to the franchise.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Fast franchise is concluding with its finale divided into two parts. The 10th instalment will be arriving in 2023, while the 11th one will not be coming to the theatres until 2024. As fans eagerly await the release of the two movies, Diesel has shared an emotional message to share his gratitude for the fans and vows to make them proud.

Advertisement

“Good morning planet…I know I haven’t posted in a minute, when people in the world suffer, I tend to pull back from the shallow acts of social media,” Vin Diesel wrote. “However, I know there are many of you who really sincerely wait to hear from me and to know where my state of mind lies. I am approaching the finale of the first saga… that is Fast. It is very intense,” the Fast & Furious 10 actor continued.

“I can’t help but to reminisce…you all have been a part of this journey. You all have been a part of this family. I can’t believe that Universal Studios is committed to a two-part finale…their support and belief in this mythology surprises me and makes me smile,” Vin Diesel added. The Fast & Furious 10 actor ended the message by saying, “I love you all…and I from the bottom of my soul, hope to make you proud.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

Diesel, who plays the role of Dominic Toretto, has been a part of the franchise from part one. He has been through the thick and thin that the series faced, including the passing away of Paul Walker, the infamous feud with Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock.

However, any actor would know that such a big franchise needs fans’ support, and so does Vin Diesel.

Are you excited about Fast & Furious 10? Let us know through comments.

Must Read: Do You Know? The Batman’s First Trailer Had Robert Pattinson’s Footage Which Wasn’t Supposed To Be Used

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube