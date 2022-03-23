Many dystopian films will come and go but none will ever replace Mad Max: Fury Road. The sequel in the hit franchise went on to be one of the finest made films ever and soon got an emotional value attached to it. All thanks to the emotions brought by Charlize Theron with her Furiosa, which will remain an epitome of rebellious and vulnerable female characters forever. But did you know Theron was in the run with Gal Gadot and Zoë Kravitz to play the part?

Well, if you were unaware, welcome to the world of realisation. Mad Max: Fury Road released back in 2015 and in the following year took almost all the technical awards at the Oscars. The movie went on to be such a big fan favourite that it is spoken about since even today seven years after its release.

Now, Kyle Buchanan In his new book Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The While & True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, has revealed some interesting trivia. The author goes on to reveal how both Gal Gadot and Zoë Kravitz auditioned to play Furiosa but did not make it due to some reasons.

Kyle on his Twitter handle, goes on to reveal that Gal Gadot did audition in 2009 for Mad Max: Fury Road. He even shared a picture of the Wonder Woman star from the same audition. She almost got the part but her age became the roadblock and she looked too young as compared to the rest of the actors on board.

In the tweet, Kyle wrote, “My book “Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild & True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road” has been out for a month! Let’s celebrate that with some never-before-seen casting photos. Here’s Gal Gadot from her London audition to play Furiosa. (And she almost got the role.)”

He then went to add for Zoë Kravitz, who is a part of Mad Max: Fury Road originally auditioned for Furiosa and read opposite Hawkeye fame Jeremy Renner. He wrote, “Here’s Zoë Kravitz from her FURY ROAD audition. She read opposite Jeremy Renner, then in the running to play Max.”

Check the tweets here:

My book "Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild & True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road" has been out for a month! Let's celebrate that with some never-before-seen casting photos. Here's Gal Gadot from her London audition to play Furiosa. (And she almost got the role.) pic.twitter.com/eApdG5HeQG — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) March 22, 2022

Here's Zoe Kravitz from her FURY ROAD audition. She read opposite Jeremy Renner, then in the running to play Max. pic.twitter.com/85n1oSGSwu — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) March 22, 2022

