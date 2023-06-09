After leaving a mark at the worldwide box office last year, Tom Cruise is all set to roar again with his highly-anticipated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, aka Mission: Impossible 7. The film releases next month and has a huge hype around it. It is learnt that the biggie has become Tom’s most expensive film ever in his career. Keep reading to know more!

Tom will be returning as Ethan Hunt and fans are already excited. With high expectations already pinned, the makers have pumped a massive amount of money into the project to serve a jaw-dropping experience. Yes, and while doing this, they have given Tom his most expensive film, surpassing the $195 million budget of The Mummy (2017).

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per THR, Mission: Impossible 7 carries a budget of mammoth $290 million. Apart from surpassing The Mummy’s $195 million, it has also surpassed Mission: Impossible’s cost by a margin of $100 million. Yes, you read that right! That said, it’s not far from some of Hollywood’s most expensive projects.

If you don’t know, Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa led Fast X, said to be one of the most heavy-budgeted films of all time, is reportedly made at a cost of $340 million. Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame carries a budget of $350 million, as per several reports.

Well, that’s really a huge investment riding on Mission: Impossible 7. Meanwhile, in other news, Tom Cruise was recently rumoured about trying to get close to Shakira when the duo met at the Formula 1 Grand Prix. Reportedly, Tom was very interested in the Waka Waka singer.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: When Paul Bettany Asked Jason Statham To Hire ‘Acting Double’ In His Sarcastic Dig Over Latter Dissing Marvel For Being All About ‘Stunt Doubles’, ‘Green Screen’ & ‘$200 Million Budget’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News