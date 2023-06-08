We’re all excited to catch Tom Cruise doing what he does best! Yes, the superstar will be seen doing adrenaline-pumping action in his highly-anticipated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, aka Mission: Impossible 7. As the film releases in July, let’s take a look at the worldwide box office performance of the franchise.

Tom’s journey with the franchise started 27 years back, in 1996. The actor perfectly played Ethan Hunt and has entertained fans over the years. In fact, it’s one of those rare franchises which has lived up to the audience’s expectations with its successors. As a result, the upcoming MI is witnessing a huge pre-release buzz around it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tom Cruise was last seen in Top Gun: Maverick, which gave the actor his first $1 billion film and enjoyed a long theatrical run. As the entry into the $1 billion club has been made by the action superstar, one expects Mission: Impossible 7 to be a part of that coveted club. While we have to wait to see how it performs, below is how all MI instalments have fared.

Mission: Possible (1996) – $457.69 million Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) – $546.38 million Mission: Impossible 3 (2006) – $398.47 million Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) – $694.71 million Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) – $682.71 million Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) – $791.65 million

As we can see, the highest-grossing film in the franchise is Mission: Impossible – Fallout with $791.65 million, so MI 7 has a golden opportunity to inaugurate the $1 billion club.

(credit- Box Office Mojo)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Day 6: Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan Starrer Stays Over 3.50 Crores On Wednesday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News