Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s commercial hit Gadar is all set to hit the theatres with a re-release on June 9. The sequel to the film Gadar 2 will release in theatres on August 11 and re-releasing part 1 is the best strategy for promotion it seems as if the audience will revisit the story again feeling pumped up as Sunny’s ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ erupts a hand pump as he searches for Saqeena in Pakistan.

Now, if reports are to be believed, pricing for the tickets of Gadar has been kept at a minimum of Rs 150. Also, the producers, Zee, have decided to offer a Buy One Get One scheme with the release. This means if two people watch the film together, they get to pay for only one ticket! This also means that each one of them watches the film at Rs 75!

Interestingly the Buy One Get One Offer was recently tested with Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The Laxman Utekar film performed better than it was expected, with an opening weekend of 22.59 crores, thanks to the BOGO offer.

Now coming back to Gadar re-release, the film is expected to have a decent opening and enjoy the benefits of the Buy One Get One Offer since fans are excited to witness Sunny Deol as Tara Singh yet again and shout his heart out to “Hindustan Zindabad tha, hai aur rahega.”

Though the film is having a limited re-release and according to reports, families of the cast have been also invited for the premiere which includes families of late actor Amrish Puri and lyricist Anand Bakshi.

It would be interesting to see how much Gadar re-release churns at the Box Office. Recently re-releasing Jab We Met earned good figures at the Box Office. According to some reports, the Shahid Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film, which was re-released on Valentine’s Day had an opening of approximately 1.5 crores and had a weekend of around 4.5 – 5.5 crores.

It would be interesting to see if Tara Singh and Saqeena’s love story in Gadar-Ek Prem Katha starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Amrish Puri in the lead roles, will still witness the magic it saw in its release year. Waiting for official numbers.

