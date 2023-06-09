BTS’ Jungkook is the youngest member, aka the Golden Maknae, of the boy band. With his extraordinary talent, he soon made his own space in his fans’ hearts since his debut in 2013. While the singer was only a teenager when he debuted with the band, he is also the most shy member of the group. The singer once revealed how he thought twice before saying anything and hinted that his massive stardom has made him continue to feel shy.

The South Korean boy band BTS is celebrating its 10th anniversary by dropping their much-awaited track Take Two. The seven members, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook and V, left their fan ARMY in tears with their new song. It has been a while since the seven members were seen singing together as Jin and J-Hope are currently training for their mandatory military service.

Coming back, Junkook enjoys a massive fan following and his loved ones never fail to express their affection for him. The singer always ensures to interact with his fans regularly via online live sessions and update them about his daily life. However, the singer is always known to be extremely shy during his public appearances and one of the reasons behind this is his stardom.

Jungkook has often mentioned how he was a mischievous kid, but being in large crowds made him feel intimidated. He even once recalled how he started shrinking being surrounded by people and became a shy person.

In 2019, during an interview with Paper Magazine, Jungkook revealed how his global fame is also one of the reasons why he is a shy person. The Left and Right singer said, “When something I said or did caused an issue or made people feel disappointed. I realized that I should think twice before I do anything, and not forget where I am, no matter what situation I may be in. The pressure [of being perfect] is always there.” However, he added that he was trying to improve and said, “But I want to show them that I am improving.”

