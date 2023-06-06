BTS’ Jungkook’s military enlistment is currently the talk of the town after the singer himself addressed the discussion. While it is still a mystery who would be the next member of the band to go for training, Jungkook recently gave his fans a hint that he might. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Last year, the South Korean boy group’s members announced they would serve their country and enlist themselves for mandatory military training. So far, the band’s eldest member, Jin. and J-Hope have begun training and also received certain promotions in the military.

After J-Hope, who is keeping his fans updated about his training, fashioned a buzz cut and joined the forces, Jungkook expressed his concern about his enlistment. Last month, the Left and Right singer held a Weverse Live session and talked about his plans of cutting his hair short. He said, “Rather than cutting all my hair suddenly, I will gradually cut it shorter and shorter. It’s called hair-lighting (play on words from gaslighting), and I will keep cutting my hair shorter until you guys all of a sudden ask, What, when did his hair become so short? When did he buzz his hair? And so I will make it so that (my short haircut) feels natural.”

As the K-Pop star recently held another live session, he flaunted a shorter hair look. ARMY noticed how Jungkook’s hair did not touch his shoulder like earlier and was even not permed. He wore a beanie cap to hide most of his hair, but the shorter length was evident.

While many were unbothered by his new hair, others believed that the singer was hinting at his enlistment. A Twitter user wrote, “jungkook saying he’ll slowly cut his hair little by little, so we won’t recognize it at first. am i paranoid or did his trim it a bit ?” while another penned, “Jungkook really cut his hair look.”

jungkook saying he’ll slowly cut his hair little by little, so we won’t recognize it at first. am i paranoid or did his trim it a bit ? pic.twitter.com/W4SobJ34Fy — bts gay cafe⁷ 𖡼 (@yoongisgayvans) June 4, 2023

Jungkook really cut his hair look 👀 pic.twitter.com/tZnx4r8Dli — JK fan 🐰 (@jjkmyluv97) June 5, 2023

“Who’s gonna tell Jungkook we notice EVERYTHING about him so knowing this, his hair will now be a painful countdown,” wrote a third one.

A fourth user wrote, “WAIT I JUST NOTICED JUNGKOOK CUT HIS HAIR OMGGGGGGG.”

Well, all we can do now is wait for an official statement.

