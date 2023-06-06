The last few days have been hilarious for hip-hop icon Drake as the rapper has been getting trolled for some or other reason. The Toronto rap star in the latest got trolled by the Internet after another rapper tried to auction a slice of pizza half-eaten by Drake on social media. Rapper Lil Yachty, who is a close friend of Drake and has been long associated with him took to his Instagram to auction the half-eaten slice munched by Drake. Scroll down to read more.

The latest comes after Drake got trolled for his credit card getting declined during a livestream. Things got a bit awkward as social media users mocked him brutally. The rap heavyweight was also trolled for rocking yellow nail paint during the same livestream.

Speaking of the latest, rapper Lil Yachty took to his Instagram stories while sharing a picture of a half-eaten pizza slice. He captioned the Instagram story as, “Selling this drake bit slice of pizza for $500k” leaving the Internet amused. Yachty had joined Drake for a livestream session and was apparently in the same room when Drake must have left the half-eaten slice of pizza. Yachty might have posted the Instagram story as a prank but the screenshots of the same quickly went viral.

Take a look:

Lil Yachty is selling a slice of pizza bitten by Drake for $500,000 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NDbythhVKf — 💿Bobby aka Mr. 511 (@BobbyakaMr511) June 5, 2023

Social media users did not waste any time reacting to the half-eaten slice getting auctioned. One user stated, “Does it make you immortal when you eat it?” as another mentioned, “If someone buys it I’m quitting my job. Because WTF is money.”

An individual wrote while adding a crying emoji, “I know someone who would buy it.” The next one stated, “Which one of you weirdos [is] gonna buy this?” Another chimed in, “Someone send USD$500,000 please.”

A person quipped, “wtf! They should sell a poo of Drake. It should reach 1 million $ depends on shape.”

One user said, “I’ll buy it if Drake is included,” as another posted, “I bet someone bought it already.” And, one concluded, “This is worth no more than $300K anything over is just taxing smh.”

On the work front, the Grammy-winning rapper recently made an appearance n the season finale of Dave alongside Brad Pitt.

