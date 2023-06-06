Jennifer Lawrence is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who has not only entertained her audience with her acting skills but also shown her wit and sarcasm. JLaw’s humour and her way of narrating a story always leave her fans in splits. This one time, she was majorly facing a wardrobe malfunction during an interview, and the actress handled it with her wit and how. Keep scrolling to watch it.

Jennifer has been a part of many big projects, including Passengers, Red Sparrow, Hunger Games and more and has shown her versatility as an actress. Not only that, she is also being admired for her fashion skills as well.

Once at a chat show, Jennifer Lawrence came wearing a rather exceptionally short and tight dress and was on the verge of facing a major wardrobe malfunction. To hide her embarrassment and discomfort, she used her wit, and while fixing her dress before she could almost flash her vag*na, Jen Law can be heard saying, “If you guys don’t know, this is where babies come from. I am so happy I picked this dress.” A few moments later, she again stood up and fixed her outfit and said, “You watch it, I’m gonna change”.

Check out the video clip here as shared by ‘onemintalk_’ on Instagram:

As soon as the video hit the internet, netizens started to react to it. One of them wrote, “I’m not sure if she is trying to hide her embarrassment or turning them on. Soooo jealous 🙄”

Another one suggested, “Don’t cross ur legs bad for blood circulation.”

Well, Jennifer Lawrence is known for speaking her mind, and recently, she had broke the internet for breaking the rules of wearing heels at the Cannes red carpet and came donning flipflops.

What are your thoughts about Jennifer Lawrence’s wit? Let us know.

