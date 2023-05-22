Cannes Film Festival 2023 is happening, and celebs from every genre are making their appearance on the red carpet. Today, we will be talking about Jennifer Lawrence, who made her way onto the red carpet looking like a princess herself, and we cannot stop gazing at her beauty. Keep scrolling as I would be decoding her look for Cannes.

JLaw is one of the celebrated actresses in Hollywood who is not only known for her acting chops but also for her sarcastic nature, free spirit, and obviously her fashion sense. Whenever she steps outside for a red carpet or for an event, she has always put that effort into looking good.

At the Cannes 2023, Jennifer Lawrence made her way onto the red carpet as well as in our hearts, looking like a princess herself. She can be seen wearing a Dior Couture red silk crepe gown by Maria Grazia Chiuri at the premiere of the film ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ by Justine Triet. Her ensemble featured a ruffle neckline with noodle straps and corset detailing, and she paired the look with a trail that she kept over her hands. She walked the red carpet turning every head towards her.

Check out her pictures here as shared on Twitter:

At the @Festival_Cannes 2023, long-time House friend Jennifer Lawrence outshone the red carpet in a #DiorCouture silk crêpe gown by Maria Grazia Chiuri at the premiere of the film 'Anatomy of a Fall' by Justine Triet.

Makeup by Dior Beauty.#DiorCannes #Cannes2023 #StarsinDior pic.twitter.com/IURmL95AbF — Dior (@Dior) May 21, 2023

“O que queremos é continuar fazendo coisas que acreditamos, com as quais nos importamos." Jennifer Lawrence para a Deadline durante a divulgação de Bread and Roses no Festival de Cannes. pic.twitter.com/FoVgfCJVYr — Jennifer Lawrence BR | Fã Site (@JLawrenceBrsite) May 21, 2023

For makeup, Jennifer Lawrence kept it classy and dewy. With a full coverage foundation, blushed cheeks with highlighted cheekbones, defined brows, soft brown-pink shadow, eyeliner, false lashes, and plumply red lip shade, she completed the look. Jennifer kept her straight hair blow-dried and open to fall over her shoulders. To accessorise the look, JLaw opted for something minimal but royal. She wore a simple diamond neckpiece.

And what can go wrong with diamonds? Well, nothing.

For another look, Jennifer Lawrence wore a silver shimmery outfit with raunchy back detailing. Well, Jen never goes wrong with her fashion choices. Does she? What are your thoughts? Let us know!

