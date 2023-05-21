Jennifer Lawrence is a big name owing to her line of work she has made a place for herself in Hollywood at a very young age. She is also prone to several controversies, and one among them was when an unnamed actress going by the alias Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against the notorious industry mogul Harvey Weinstein. The former film producer is a convicted s*x offender, and Jennifer’s association with him created a lot of controversy.

For the unversed, Harvey and JLaw worked together during her 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook for which she even won an Oscar. Weinstein claimed that he slept with the actress, and it sent shockwaves among the fans as well as the industry; she only cleared it out but shared her empathy for the women who suffered at his hands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The alleged lawsuit by Jane Doe claimed that Harvey Weinstein “forcibly performed or*l s*x on her, repeatedly mast*rbated in front of her and threatened to harm her career if she objected,” per Variety. The report further claimed when the victim objected, Weinstein told her, “I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar.”

Jennifer Lawrence denying all rumours, reportedly told People that her relationship with Harvey was strictly professional and nothing else she further added, “My heart breaks for all the women who Harvey Weinstein victimised,” she said. “I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women.” Even during a question-answer session with Vogue JLaw was asked, “What’s the most bizarre thing you’ve ever read about yourself?”

She jumped at that opportunity to once again clarify the rumours of her sleeping with the s*xual predator as she said, “That I f**ked Harvey Weinstein.” Many actresses came forward and accused him of harassment, r*pe and s*xual misconduct, and he reportedly has been sentenced to 16 years of jail.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kendall Jenner Went Topless Posing From A Damsel In Distress To A Sassy Boss B*tch With A Vintage Vibe Putting On Show Her Bare Bre*st

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News