Jennifer Lawrence needs no introduction. The American actress has left a lasting impression on millions thanks to roles such as The Hunger Games’ Katniss Everdeen, X-Men’s Mystique and many more. From filming while pregnant to giving 100% to making her intimate scenes real, JLaw hasn’t hesitated to give her all. And the same was true during the filming of Passengers co-starring Chris Pratt.

In a past conversation, the actress opened up about what she went through while filming a s*x scene with Pratt in the Morten Tyldum directorial. The film starred Chris and Jennifer as two passengers on an interstellar spacecraft carrying thousands of people to a colony 60 light years from Earth but being awakened 90 years early from their induced hibernation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a past conversation on The Hollywood Reporter’s Actress Roundtable in 2015, Jennifer Lawrence got candid about shooting her ‘first real s*x scene’ with Chris Pratt in the sci-fi romance Passengers. From calling it an experience, she found difficult to deal with to being intoxicated while actually filming it, read on to know all JLaw had to say.

While admitting that she was under the influence of alcohol before shooting a s*x scene with Chris Pratt in Passengers, Jennifer Lawrence said, “It was weird. And everything was done right; nobody did anything wrong. It’s just a bizarre experience.” Revealing how she prepared for the uncomfortable scene, Lawrence replied, “I got really, really drunk.”

She continued, “But then that led to more anxiety when I got home because I was like, ‘What have I done? I don’t know.’ And he was married. And it was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach. And I knew it was my job, but I couldn’t tell my stomach that.” The ‘The Hunger Games’ actress added that she even called her mother for reassurance after shooting the scene, saying, “It was just very vulnerable. And you don’t know what’s too much. You want to do it real, you want everything to be real, but then… That was the most vulnerable I’ve ever been.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt’s Passengers opened to mixed reviews, with critics praising Lawrence and Pratt’s performances and Thomas Newman’s musical score but criticizing its plot and characters. It was also nominated for Best Original Score and Best Production Design at the 89th Academy Awards.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such throwback stories about your favourite stars and other things entertainment related.

Must Read: Will Smith Shares A Fan-Moment Watching His Daughter Willow’s Coachella Gig, Calls It ‘Willowchella’ As Fans Say “Your Wonderful Smile Says It All”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News