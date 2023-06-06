Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most controversial and talked about celebrities around the globe. As controversies always surround him, the actor has always found himself in headlines and accusations. Arnold has addressed the issue by reacting to one of his older accusations of misconduct that have been hanging over him for 20 years. Read on to find out.

Schwarzenegger’s personal life has been like an open book for the world. While everyone knows what has been with the Hollywood star throughout the phases of his life, there is no secret how The Terminator star has been one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Insider reports from Netflix’s new docuseries, Arnold, about his early life in Austria to his rise to superstardom. While it delves into Arnold Schwarzenegger’s personal life, the Hollywood star talked about the accusation of touching them in a s*xual manner without their consent. Following the controversies, nearly after two decades, the actor expanded his apology in a to-camera interview in the documentary, admitting that his past behaviour was “wrong.”

“Today, I can look at it and kind of say, it doesn’t really matter what time it is if it’s the Muscle Beach days or 40 years ago, or today, that this was wrong. It was bullshit. Forget all the excuses, it was wrong,” said The Terminator star.

The accusation came days before Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected as the governor of California in 2003. The Los Angeles Times published a report where six women accused the Hollywood star of touching them in a s*xual manner without their consent.

While the documentary delves into Schwarzenegger’s personal life and sees him address the secret son he fathered with his housekeeper while married to Maria Shriver, it certainly reveals a lot of things about the Hollywood star. Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

