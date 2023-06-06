Angelina Jolie is one of the biggest A-list stars in Hollywood, and her personal life has been in the limelight as much as her professional life. She had been with Brad Pitt for over a decade, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t have other romances in her life prior to the Pitt phase. She was apparently rumoured to be having an affair with her Alexander co-star Colin Farrell. Scroll below to get the deets.

The film starring Jolie and Farrell came out in 2004, and the duo were allegedly dating one another at that time. The actress played the Batman actor’s mother in the film Queen Olympias, and he was seen as the titular character of Alexander the Great, the story of the Macedonian general.

Angelina Jolie and Colin Farrell sparked several rumours while shooting for the film Alexander, but they soon fazed out, and Jolie found love and commitment in Brad Pitt. It was once reported by Crazy Days and Nights and Buzzfeed why Jolis and Farrell parted ways, and while spilling those beans, the report also revealed how they got hot and heavy while filming a movie, most probably the said film.

The report detailing Angelina Jolie and Colin Farrell’s alleged relationship quoted, “They hooked up while filming a movie, but the problem was she could not get him to commit to her. He was off screwing everyone and anyone—She just could not get much more out of him—When the movie ended, so did the relationship.” Soon after that, in 2005, she shared the screen with Brad, and that was it for her; they soon became the ‘It’ couple in the town.

After being together for over a decade, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways breaking the hearts of their fans. For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

