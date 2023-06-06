One of the most buzz-making things in the past few weeks has been Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp starrer The Idol, which marks pop sensation The Weeknd’s acting debut. The show has been making buzz for its Cannes Premiere, the standing ovation, and, top of all, all that buzz around the intimate scenes that are not just wild but insane. But while the grass looked greener in Cannes, it was certainly not with the world premiere, as the majority of the audience has already shunned the show and are trolling it.

For the unversed, The Idol, created by the Sam Levinson of Euphoria fame, features Tesfaye (The Weeknd) and Lily-Rose in the leading parts. With Depp in the center, it is about a famous pop star going through a breakdown after her mother’s death. She meets a guy named Abel (played by Tesfaye), a cult leader who takes over her life.

This Sunday, we saw the premiere of The Idol on HBO Max, and on Jio Cinema in India. The show has scales the height of craziness has been watched by many because the curiosity had shattered the ceiling. But turns out they weren’t rewarded well, and they have already rejected the show right at the beginning of the season. Read on to know more.

Now after watching the first episode of The Idol, audiences have started pouring their reactions on Twitter. A user who was agitated with the pilot said, “#TheIdol who in their right mind thought this low rate talentless filth of a show would be any good with the Weekend & some other unknowns who can’t act, sing or dance. What is going on with you #MAX ? Asking for all of us.”

Another calling out the misrepresentation of women on The Idol wrote, “Please stop allowing a bunch of male writers to circle jerk on young actresses and pretend they’re creating art. This male gaze bullshit masquerading as some fresh take on the abuse of women is abuse in itself.”

Check the reactions right below:

#TheIdol who in their right mind thought this low rate talentless filth of a show would be any good with the Weekend & some other unknowns who can’t act, sing or dance

What is going on with you #MAX ?

Asking for all of us — Sharla (@sharla10482121) June 6, 2023

HBO Sunday nights going from Succession to The Idol pic.twitter.com/Al1DoWi3fo — Aaron Serna (@AaronSerna) June 5, 2023

I needed to pass time before sleeping so I gave in and watched The Idol and I feel like I assaulted my eyes — jaimie lee 🍓🎨 (@jaimielly) June 6, 2023

Please stop allowing a bunch of male writers to circle jerk on young actresses and pretend they’re creating art. This male gaze bullshit masquerading as some fresh take on the abuse of women is abuse in itself. — Katie (@Katiew552) June 5, 2023

First episode was atrocious tf did I just watch #TheIdol — gisela (@osamagizladen) June 6, 2023

