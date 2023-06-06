The superhero fandom had a hard time accepting any other actor as Peter Parker when Andrew Garfield replaced Tobey Maguire. As the first Spider-Man trilogy directed by Sam Raimi made records and went on to make a special place in the audience’s hearts, the trilogy is still remembered. However, at this point, it is impossible to imagine any other actor who could have played the role better than Tobey.

To everyone’s surprise, Tobey was not the choice for the role of Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s trilogy. It was Freddie Prinze Jr who initially met the director and blew his audition as he went off the topic while discussing the character.

Back in 1997, Freddie Prinze Jr. was fresh from the success of the movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer. The actor met the director and discussed the role of Spider-Man until he bombed it and blew his chance at playing Peter Parker. During a conversation on his Prinze and the Wolf podcast, Prinze Jr. was asked which role he thinks he would’ve been “best” at before explaining his Spider-Man audition story.

When the director asked him what he loved about the character, Freddie went off-topic, and as he discussed his “favourite parts of Spider-Man,” he got a little carried away. “I foolishly bring up the alien symbiote, which is Venom,” recalled the actor as he went on to rant about it, drawing a bunch of comparisons between him and the supervillain.

It was soon for the actor to realise that he had lost the role of Spider-Man. However, Sam Raimi didn’t spend much time confirming that it was great as the actor shared, “He was respectful, and he was polite, but I could tell that we were such different pages.”

As Freddie was embarrassed, he went on to add, “And when I left, I was like, ‘You just talked about Venom instead of Spider-Man for 25 minutes, you stupid a**hole. And I drove home so upset and angry. But I always thought I would’ve been [best at Peter Parker].”

