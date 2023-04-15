Anushka Sharma has been on a break from films after her film Zero tanked at the Box Office. The actress who had been taking care of her daughter Vamika is now gearing up for her next film Chakda Express where she plays Indian Cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

An old video of the actress resurfaced on the internet where she is seen talking about her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and losing all the debut awards to Ghajini actress Asin. Both films were released the same year, and Anuska had to fight tough.

Anushka Sharma was very confident of bagging the awards for best debut as it was a ‘dream come true role’ opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan. However, the actress was stunned when she lost awards to an actress who was technically senior to her.

In a video shared on Reddit, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is seen in a conversation with Niranjan Iyengar. Talking about her debut Anushka shared that in her mind she was confident of the win since Asin was already an established actor down South.

Anushka said, “I made my calculation, Asin ne ye film (Ghajini) Tamil mei bhi kari hai, Telugu mei bhi kari hai, she has done it in all languages. She’s already been an actress for many years, obviously usko nahi denge, debut toh mera hua hai. Main nayi hoon, maine nayi film mein kaam kiya hai. I need encouragement.”

The actress even confessed that she cried about not winning the awards. “So, I was convinced that I’m going to get it. But, they gave it to her. I was very sad and upset. I cried like a child.”, told Anushka.

Anushka admitted that she was very upset that she was not acknowledged for her debut. The Zero actress debuted in 2008 with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Aamir Khan’s film Ghajini co- starring Asin also released the same year.

Though Anushka did not win awards, she surely won hearts with her debut and hit the ball out off the court with her second film, Band Baaja Baarat. The actress was last seen in Tripti Dimri – Babil Khan starrer Qala where she made a cameo appearance.

