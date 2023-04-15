Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor completed one year of marital bliss yesterday. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on their balcony last year. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Raha in November. The paparazzi spotted them last night, doing some PDA but unfortunately, it has left the netizens screaming “cringe!” Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Ranbir has allegedly broken the hearts of Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the past. Both these relationships seemed to have gotten the blessings of his family members like Kareena Kapoor Khan and others but none really turned out to be the endgame. There also have been rumours that mother Neetu Kapoor wasn’t the happiest with either of these romances. Ultimately, Alia turned out to be the lucky girl and has really manifested their relationship since she was a child.

There have been multiple occasions when netizens believed Alia Bhatt was pretending to be happy. In an indirect post, Kangana Ranaut claimed that Ranbir Kapoor and his wife stay on separate floors and pretend to be a lovey-dovey couple. In the latest spotting, the actress was seen kissing her hubby dear but netizens aren’t impressed.

Ranbir Kapoor was interacting with the paparazzi and his fans while Alia Bhatt couldn’t stop blushing as members of the paps said, “Ek candid dedo na!” In another sequence, she planted a kiss on her husband’s cheeks while he continued to shake hands with the fans from his car.

A user reacted, “overacting khatam nahii hota”

Another wrote, “Most fake show of Couple of Bollywood”

“When the photographer say “candid ” she started overreacting and start giving candid pose,” a user noted.

A comment read, “Alia trying so hard to show they are deeply in love but the reality is different”

“Cringe. Baap beti Jodi,” a troll declared.

Another wrote, “Cringe! Alia kissing him and he is like continuing greeting as if he didn’t feel anything on his skin”

