Koffee With Karan is back and fans just cannot keep calm. The popular chat show hosted by Bollywood’s favorite director Karan Johar is back for another season of explosive statements, cute moments and loads of laughter.

Every episode of the Karan Johar-hosted talk show has some explosive revelations that go viral on the internet in no time. Be it a controversial statement made by cricketer Hardik Pandya or Karan Johar being called out for. favoring ‘nepo kids’

The first guests on the latest season of the show were Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The celebrity couple shared their past stories and gave fans a glimpse of their emotional wedding video. Ranveer even bashed his separation rumors with Deepika Padukone and shut trolls.

While we enjoy the first episode, here is looking at 5 explosive statements made on the show:

1. When Deepika Padukone Said She Will Gift C*ndoms To Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone is a delight to watch on KWK. Once she made a statement about her ex-boyfriend that left fans stunned. In 2010, on the third episode of the show, Deepika was asked what she would like to gift to Ranbir. Deepika replied, “A box of c*ndoms”. She also quipped that he should endorse a c*ndom brand. Sonam also added that Ranbir is not a good boyfriend.

2. Kangana Ranaut & Karan Johar Feud

Kangana Ranaut is known to speak her mind and she did not refrain from calling Karan Johar the ‘Flag Bearer Of Nepotism’ in season 5 of the show. She said, “I think you Karan…In my biopic, if ever it’s made, you’ll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know…very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.”

3. Emraan Hashmi Calls Aishwarya Plastic

Emraan Hashmi once made an explosive statement about Aishwarya Rai and it did not go down well with netizens. The actor had called the actress ‘plastic’ when Karan asked to describe the diva in one word. He also offended Shraddha fans by saying that ‘she should eat something’.

4. Ranveer Singh Does Not Wear Underwear

Ranveer Singh once revealed a very personal detail and said that he does not wear underwear. The Bollywood superstar responded by saying that he doesn’t wear underwear after 10 pm and left Anushka Sharma shocked!

5. Vidya Balan Accepting She Wanted To Marry A Married Man

Vidya Balan, on Koffee With Karan, once said that she has a fantasy of a married man cheating on his wife with her and she wants that man to be Shah Rukh Khan. Vidya Balan said, “The second one always sticks.” This was before she met her now-husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor. Interestingly, Siddharth was married twice before getting hitched to Vidya.

