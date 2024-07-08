The sun might have given us some respite from its impossible heat as the monsoon arrived, but everyone’s favorite, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is making up for the heat in her latest sultry mirror selfie from her exotic vacation. The crew star exuded oomph in her beachwear. Scroll below to decode her outfit and look.

Kareena is not only a talented actress but an icon when it comes to fashion. The actress is well-known for playing Poo in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She has proved herself as an actor in various kinds of roles. However, Geet from Jab We Met and Poo remains the most memorable among the fans. She has worked with the biggest actors and is one of the biggest and highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. Her beauty and grace know no bounds.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is presently vacationing in Greece with her handsome husband, Saif Ali Khan, and adorable sons, Taimur and Jeh. Bebo, however, is raising the mercury levels with her sultry mirror selfie. Kareena posted the picture on her Instagram handle, where she enjoys a fan following of 12.6 million. She captioned the photo, “is it monday?”

The Crew star seemingly wore a green monokini with a revealing neckline. She layered the swimwear with a striped shirt, flaunting those hot and well-toned legs. Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her look minimal, as always, and tied her hair in a top bun. Additionally, she sported a pair of black sunglasses and a chunky ring to accessorize her beach attire.

Although Kareena’s face was hidden behind the camera and her sunglasses, she seemingly went makeup-free for the look and had ample sunscreen lotion on, as she looked well-moisturized. The azure waterbody and the sky made for a postcard background while she posed in front of a mirror for the sizzling click.

The post garnered countless likes and comments, including one from her sister Karisma Kapoor, who wrote what we all think. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister Lolo wrote, “Everyone wants ur Monday,” and we can’t agree more! Check out the picture here:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and the movie is available on Netflix.

