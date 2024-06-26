Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew is one of the hit movies of 2024. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the story is written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri. It’s a heist comedy in which three flight attendants come together to get their hands on gold. It’s an entertaining ride filled with several hilarious moments. Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore (Saif Ali Khan’s mother and Kareena’s mother-in-law) has shared her thoughts on the movies.

When the Crew movie was announced, everyone was excited to see Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon on screen together. The audience loved their bond on screen and was stunned by their beauty. Sharmila Tagore also has something interesting to say about the movie’s leading ladies.

Sharmila Tagore On Crew Movie

In an interview with Mid-Day, Sharmila Tagore shared, “It is absurd, of course, beyond belief, but there are three women pulling off this adventure. One is landing a plane, one is breaking a safe… doing all kinds of things together, and the camaraderie between the three is excellent because they say a woman is a woman’s worst enemy, not so here.”

The heist comedy was released in theatres on March 29, 2024. It also features Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in special roles. The movie was released on Netflix last month and received immense love from viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Meanwhile, after Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan will appear in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Kareena is also a part of The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. Kriti Sanon’s next is a Netflix film titled ‘Do Patti’. The crime drama also features Kajol in the lead role. Tabu will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’. The romantic drama will hit the theatres on July 5, 2024.

Must Read: Karan Johar Reveals ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’ Idea Came From A Funeral Outfit Discussion, “Maheep Kapoor Was Too Blingy…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News