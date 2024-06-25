Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives dropped its first season in 2020 on Netflix, and viewers couldn’t stop binge-watching it. The reality show features Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh, wives of actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Sohail Khan (ex-husband), respectively. Karan Johar makes a special appearance on the show to add interesting twists.

Whoever watches Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has a love-hate relationship with the show. It’s weird and silly but strangely addictive. Watching these Bollywood wives discuss their “problems” as something huge gives us many facepalm moments. But the bottom line is, many can’t stop themselves from watching the reality show. So, how did Karan Johar come up with this idea? Well, the director thought of it while they all were leaving for a funeral.

Karan Johar On Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

In an interview with Sucharita, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director revealed, “Maheep Kapoor was too blingy, and she was trying to justify; the other was too sober. I was like, ‘Someone has passed away, we are going to their funeral, and you are discussing your outfits?! Does anyone care? ‘” KJo realised that he had to make a show featuring them.

Karan Johar stated that people would tell him that they hated the show, but they couldn’t stop watching it. “When people say, ‘We were hating it but we couldn’t stop watching it,’ I am like job done! We have season three coming up, and I know this is going to be the best season. I was watching it on my flight because they sent me the rushes and I was laughing so loudly. These women, they are all so fantastic.”

The third season has a twist with a new cast joining the Netflix show. It is titled ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’. Along with Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sajdeh, the third season will also feature Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

