Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut with the film Deewana in 1992. From Deewana to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Veer-Zaara, the actor has given us numerous memorable characters that have made us fall in love with his performances. Today, Shah Rukh Khan has completed 32 years in the film industry, and his fans are celebrating by sharing their favourite movie stills and performances of the superstar on social media.

Over these 32 years, Shah Rukh Khan’s journey has been quite remarkable. His talent has made him a household name in India and earned him worldwide popularity. Shah Rukh Khan has ventured into various genres, including romance, action, thrillers, comedies, sports dramas, and even horror, with films like Chamatkar and Bhoothnath. The superstar has also made special appearances in many films, either as a special character or in dance numbers.

It is Shah Rukh Khan’s hard work, determination, passion, and talent that have earned him the title of “Badshah” or “King Khan” of Bollywood. He is often referred to as the last of the superstars in India. Throughout his career, the Jawan actor has delivered numerous hits as well as a few flops; broken or created records. He continues to entertain audiences with his films and inspire them through his thoughtful interviews. Shah Rukh is intelligent, witty, handsome, and quite self-aware. In an old interview, the actor discussed his career, showcasing his candid and reflective nature.

Shah Rukh Khan On His Movies Choices and Career

In an old interview with HuffPost, Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he realised during the process that the movies he was making weren’t of great artistic value. The question was asked regarding his films like Happy New Year and Dilwale, which felt like the kind of movies the superstar wouldn’t enjoy. The superstar was also asked if he’s not worried about people’s response. SRK gave an intriguing answer to the same.

Shah Rukh Khan told the portal, “I cannot be cynical about how people will respond. I have done trashy films, I have done good films and I have done some bad ones. There is a huge acceptance for what I have done. As an actor, choosing the film that I want to do is the freedom that I should have. When you sit with a story, sometimes you just want to do it. Like I mentioned, sometimes I realise it’s not my world, but I get molded in that space only to see if I can pull it off. Sometimes I fail; other times I succeed.”

Dilwale Trailer

The Pathaan actor added, “The success doesn’t make me want to do the same thing again. Or the failure doesn’t want me to not do it ever again. Instead, it makes me want to do it all over again. Because that part has to be done. I can’t get it wrong.”

Well, it has been 32 years of Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood, and the love and admiration for the superstar has grown a lot for him over the years. In 2023, SRK had back-to-back hits with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. The actor will soon start working on ‘The King’. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan.

