On June 25, Kamal Haasan launched the trailer for his upcoming film ‘Indian 2’. At the trailer launch, the actor got candid about several things, including Shah Rukh Khan. Kamal worked with SRK in the 2000 film ‘Hey Ram’. Haasan not only starred in it but also directed the historical drama.

Whoever works with Shah Rukh Khan has something interesting to share. Some speak of his professionalism and dedication, while some praise his gentle nature. The Indian 2 star also showered praises on King Khan.

Kamal Haasan On Shah Rukh Khan

As reported by NDTV, the Kalki 2898 AD star said, “Let me talk on behalf of Mr SRK because I am sure that he’ll allow me to do that. When we worked together, we were all just people. I don’t see a superstar; he doesn’t see a super director. We are friends. As a matter of fact, Shah Rukh Saab made that film (Hey Ram) for free. What more do you need?”

Furthermore, Kamal Haasan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan didn’t charge him for the Hey Ram movie. “That’s not something a superstar would do. That takes a true fan of cinema, a connoisseur of art and a good actor. I’m incredibly grateful to him. We don’t see ourselves that way. You, the audience, give us these titles, and we shyly accept them.”

Hey Ram also stars Rani Mukerji. SRK plays Amjad Ali Khan in the movie, which was shot in Hindi and Tamil. Meanwhile, Indian 2 is a sequel to Kamal Haasan’s 1996 film Indian. It also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, and others. The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 12, 2024.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘The King’. The thriller also features Suhana Khan in the lead role. SRK will return as a spy in YRF’s Pathaan 2.

Must Read: Rajinikanth & Salman Khan Unite For Atlee’s Next Explosive Action Film? Details Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News