Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are among Bollywood’s most sought-after couples. However, they have been under strict scrutiny ever since rumors of their marital relationship falling apart took over B’town. The Bachchans have been very close and guarded about their internal matters, but still, the beef between Bachchan Bahu and daughters has been making rounds for a long time!

Now, another chapter has been added to this speculation when none of the Bachchans attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand Sangeet night. Since Bachchans are regular at such events and very close to Ambanis, their absence was noticed by all.

Fans were the first to notice this disappearance when they could not spot any pictures from the Bachchan family from the 10 crore photos and videos that have been circulating on the internet from Ambanis’ Sangeet Night.

People have also dropped in justified reasons for the family to not make a public appearance and have even reasons to believe that there might not be everything fine amidst them.

A Dormant Volcano

Many pointed out how the equation between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the Bachchan family is a dormant volcano that is ready to explode anytime. So, probably the family is taking a low-key stance to not drive much attention towards the changing dynamics between the family.

The Past!

In the past, when the Bachchans arrived for Agastya Nanda’s debut film, The Archies, it was a mess with the family forcing smiles to pose together. There were decodes about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s over-exited behavior and how everyone else completely ignored her existence, even in the video!

Far Away From Discussion!

Fans have, over time, pointed out how Bachchans have been taking a stand simply against the Bahu by not even recognizing her body of work. Be it in their social presence or in granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, where everyone in the family has been discussed except one!

Will Bachchans Attend The Wedding?

Now it is yet to be seen if Amitabh Bachchan and his family attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding – together or separately. However, their absence could not mean any such thing that has been speculated. Just as Shah Rukh Khan & his family, except Aryan, did not attend the festivity, so did Aamir.

