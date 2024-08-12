After months of speculation, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic finally confirmed their separation in July 2024. While the former couple did not divulge the reason behind their divorce, eagle-eyed fans have noticed a surprising activity on Natasa’s social media, which might just confirm the cause of their split.

The model and actress have been found to be liking social media posts related to cheating and toxic relationships, leading to rumors that she might have been cheated on by the cricketer.

Rumors about Natasa and Hardik’s divorce had been circulating since the beginning of the year. The reports came as a shock to many as the couple, who got married in May 2020, had renewed their vows in February 2023. The two share a son named Agastya, who is currently spending time with Natasa in her hometown in Serbia.

Natasa Stankovic Likes Social Media Posts About Cheating and Toxic Partners

A Reddit user shared a number of screenshots on the platform, highlighting that Natasa Stankovic had liked Instagram reels and posts about cheaters, toxic partners, and people who wrong you. “Natasa Stankovic Liked Reels About Cheating & Emotional Abuse,” read the subject of the Reddit post.

The post is now going viral, and fans are speculating that Hardik cheated on Natasa. That being said, these are just conjectures based on the Serbian model’s social media activity, and neither of the two have commented on the real reason behind their divorce.

Natasa and Hardik Announced Their Separation After Four Years of Marriage

Natasa and Hardik announced their split with a joint statement in July, which read, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” the statement read further.

Check out the post that sparked the cheating rumor here.

