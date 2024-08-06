In the last few hours, social media platforms have been flooded with reactions from Indian cricket fans as one shocking video of the former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has gone viral. In the video, Kambli is allegedly suffering from deteriorating health, and fans expressed their concern while reacting to the visuals. They even tagged Sachin Tendulkar for help. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Kambli is Sachin Tendulkar‘s childhood friend. Both were coached by Ramakant Achrekar, and the duo spent a long time playing together before making it to the national team. During the 1990s, Kambli attained popularity due to his aggressive batting and flamboyant style on and off the field. Unfortunately, he couldn’t enjoy a long career due to his inability to change his game according to conditions, poor fitness, and several other reasons.

Coming back to the story, Vinod Kambli was seen struggling to walk in a viral video. As he was in a bad condition, onlookers came to the assistance by lifting him by his arms. As soon as the video went viral, cricket fans shared their views and expressed concern about the health of the veteran cricketer. They also tagged Sachin Tendulkar to provide some help.

One X user tagged Sachin Tendulkar and wrote, “Sir ji kuch help kardo inki.” Another user wrote, “It is very disheartening to see him in this condition. @sachin_rt and @BCCI should come forward.” One more wrote, “@sachin_rt Your childhood friend needs your help.”

Have a look at the video below:

Vinod Kambli urgently needs assistance. I sincerely hope someone from Indian cricket steps forward to help him. It's heartbreaking to see him in this condition.pic.twitter.com/hWkew6Lxsm — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) August 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Vinod Kambli has been suffering from serious health conditions lately. A few years back, he suffered a cardiac arrest and even underwent angioplasty, as per reports.

(Please note that Koimoi has not independently verified the authenticity of the video. Also, there’s no clarity if the video was recently shot)

