Fact-O-Meter: Did You Know? In Titanic, Kate Winslet’s N*de Was Originally Sketched By James Cameron





Every cinema geek would have watched Titanic at least once in their life. Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film is a gem of world cinema. Directed by James Cameron, the film is considered as a game-changer in the romantic genre.

As Titanic is once in a lifetime film, there are several interesting anecdotes of its long making and efforts put to pull off a brilliant piece of art. While the chemistry between Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet still remains to be the highlight of this epic romantic saga, the nude scene of Kate isn’t the less popular.

Speaking about the much popular scene, Jack (Leonardo Di Caprio) is seen sketching the picture of Rose (Kate Winslet), who drops her robe and let Jack sketch her nude. The magic of the duo is still intact and whenever one talks about Titanic, the nude sketching scenes never skips our mind.

But there’s an interesting lesser-known fact about the steamy scene and that is, the picture of Rose (Kate Winslet) was originally sketched by none other than director James Cameron. Yes, you read that right! Apart from maverick filmmaking, we got to see one more quality of Cameron in Titanic. Not only Rose’s one but each and every sketch Jack (Leo) carries in his leather binder, was made by the filmmaker.

Surprising, isn’t it?

Speaking about Titanic’s commercial success, the film made a global business of $1.85 billion. The film held a record of highest collections in cinema history ever until it was surpassed by Cameron’s own, Avatar. In 2012, the 3D version was released in theatres, which too bagged a big success.

