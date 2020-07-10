Michael Jackson’s SECRET Diary Reveals He Had Plans To Be Immortal, Feared His Murder!

Michael Jackson had been a god for many. However, the American singer turned a controversial figure owing to his drug abuse. Not just that, he has been accused of child abuse before and after his death. MJ passed away at the age of 50 due to drug overdose. Now, secrets from his diary have been unveiled and have left us baffled.

A new book Bad: An Unprecedented Investigation into the Michael Jackson Cover-Up has now given insights to some unknown facts. Obtained by The Mirror, it reveals MJ’s plans of being immortal like Charlie Chaplin or Walt Disney. He also wanted to be ‘first multi-billionaire entertainer-actor-director.’

As per the excerpts of the book, Michael Jackson was keen on becoming a ‘multi-billionaire.’ He had written in his diary, “If I don’t concentrate on film, no immortalization.” He was reportedly earning $20 million a week. He planned on desperately increasing his wealth by doing Cirque du Soleil concerts. Apart from that, he also had a commercial deal with Nike.