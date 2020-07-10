Michael Jackson’s SECRET Diary Reveals He Had Plans To Be Immortal, Feared His Murder!

Michael Jackson had been a god for many. However, the American singer turned a controversial figure owing to his drug abuse. Not just that, he has been accused of child abuse before and after his death. MJ passed away at the age of 50 due to drug overdose. Now, secrets from his diary have been unveiled and have left us baffled.
A new book Bad: An Unprecedented Investigation into the Michael Jackson Cover-Up has now given insights to some unknown facts. Obtained by The Mirror, it reveals MJ’s plans of being immortal like Charlie Chaplin or Walt Disney. He also wanted to be ‘first multi-billionaire entertainer-actor-director.’
As per the excerpts of the book, Michael Jackson was keen on becoming a ‘multi-billionaire.’ He had written in his diary, “If I don’t concentrate on film, no immortalization.” He was reportedly earning $20 million a week. He planned on desperately increasing his wealth by doing Cirque du Soleil concerts. Apart from that, he also had a commercial deal with Nike.
Michael Jackson also planned to make remake of some Hollywood films. Those included classics like 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and The 7th Voyage of Sinbad. He planned to hire ‘a merchandising guy’ too. The American legend did not trust his financial advisers and wanted to take all matters under his hand.
“I want to sign all cheques over $5,000 now. Hire an accountant I trust now and lawyer. I want to meet him,” he hinted.
But the most shocking part came when Michael Jackson mentioned he feared his murder. In an excerpt from the book, he wrote, “I’m afraid someone is trying to kill me. Evil people everywhere. They want to destroy me and take my publishing company. The system wants to kill me for my catalogue… I’m not selling it.”
Meanwhile, Michael Jackson passed away in 2009. He was preparing for his ‘This Is It’ tour. However, overdosage of propofol and benzodiazepine, prescribed by his personal doctor, Dr Conrad Murray led to his death.
