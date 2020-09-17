It’s not new that two or more celebrities resemble each other. Sometimes, the celebs belonging to the same era of different ones. Some good examples are Henry Cavill-Sam Claflin, Margot Robbie-Jaime Pressly, Will Ferrell-Chad Smith and the list goes on and on. A Twitter user found a striking resemblance between Harry Styles and young Leonardo DiCaprio and OH My, Are they brothers or what?

A Twitter user named ‘𝑒𝓁𝒾𝓈𝒽𝒶 @1994fineline’ made a thread and compared pics of Harry with young Leonardo. From their hair, dressing sense to their eyes, they look quite alike. In fact, a lot of fans have also agreed with her thread.

The fan kept the caption of this tweet very simple and straight. She wrote, “harry styles as leonardo dicaprio: a thread.” Once you scroll down the thread, you are in for aww moments and a treat.

About the pics, one fan wrote, “A very important thread”. Another tweeted, “Harry styles is an amazing guy with astonishing sucess and longevity, Harry styles astounds me”.

Several people quoted her tweet on the One Direction’s resemblance to Leonardi DiCaprio. A fan tweeted, “help i love this”. Another wrote, “i never knew i needed this thread”.

Check out the Twitter thread below:

Isn’t this amazing?

Meanwhile, Harry Styles is quite in a demand lately. After Dunkirk, he gets to show his acting chops in Olivia Wilde’s next thriller, Don’t Worry Darling. The singer is also rumoured to be a part of Marvel’s Eternals. However, there is no official announcement of his MCU debut.

Talking about Leonardo DiCaprio, he is enjoying his life during lockdown with ladylove Camila Morrone. The duo was often spotted hanging out together at the beach or taking a stroll together.

These pics made us think if there would ever be a biopic on Leonardo, the filmmakers know who is the apt person to cast!

