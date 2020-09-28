Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Spending Quality Time With Brad Pitt’s EX Jennifer Aniston?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share 6 children together named Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, twins Vivienne and Knox. The kids have been spending some quality time with their parents and Pitt is often spotted leaving Jolie’s house. But there’s one more person Shiloh is spending time with apart from her parents and that’s Jennifer Aniston.

Yes, that’s correct, you read it. Brad and Angelina’s daughter Shiloh gels really well with ex step mum, Jennifer and both of them really enjoy each other’s company.

Shiloh is the most sensitive of all the siblings according to New Idea and is more quiet and introspective too. Angelina Jolie’s 14-year-old is growing more closer to Brad Pitt’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

Reportedly, Brad & Jen are getting married again and amid all of this, Shiloh escapes to her step-mom’s place in LA’s Bel Air whenever she needs to take a break from everything.

The source close to Angelina Jolie said, “Shiloh prefers peace and quiet, and with her brothers and sisters roaring around and her mum juggling a thousand things at once, Shiloh just needed a place to relax.

“She confided this in Jen a few weeks back when they were both visiting Brad. Jen has always had a soft spot for Shiloh and feels sorry for her being stuck between two parents, and told her she was always welcome to come and spend time at her place. Shiloh jumped at the chance and Brad was all for it,” the source further said.

Shiloh reportedly visits Jen’s place once a week and bonds with her pet dogs while making homemade pizzas on her patio.

“At first she was just tagging along with Brad when he stopped by, but lately, she’s been going alone. It’s clear Shiloh is beginning to go more to Jen for advice and increasingly sees her as a significant adult in her life,” the source claimed. “I imagine Angelina Jolie can’t be too pleased that it’s Jen playing stepmother to her child, but with everything else going on in her life, she may not have noticed the shift.”

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce hasn’t been finalised yet. And once the case is finalised, Jolie is planning to move to London with her kids. “Shiloh will be devastated to move so far from Jen. No amount of pleading would change Ange’s mind – in fact, if Shiloh told the truth about why she wanted to stay, namely to be closer to Brad and Jen, her mum would be more determined than ever to split them up,” the source said. It added, “It wouldn’t surprise me if getting Shiloh away from Jen and Brad was one of her motivating factors to move overseas, not that she’d ever admitted it.”

