Cuties: Netflix Indicted Over The Controversy By A Texas Jury, Deets Inside

Since August, content streaming giant Netflix has been in the news for its recent film Cuties. The film, directed by French filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré, has been making headlines as the audience has accused Netflix of s*xualising preteen girls. And now, a indict has been filed against them by a Texas jury.

Texas Representative, Matt Schaefer announced on Twitter that a grand jury in Tyler County has formally indicted Netflix over Cuties. The Tyler County indictment formally names Reed Hastings and co-CEO Ted Sarandos as having “authorised or recklessly tolerated” promotion of the movie.

Matt Schaefer tweeted, “Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler Co., Tx for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in s*x #Cuties #txlege” Along with this, he also shared a picture of legal document.

Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler Co., Tx for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in s*x #Cuties #txlege pic.twitter.com/UJ1hY8XJ2l — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) October 6, 2020

Responding to this news, a Netflix spokesperson gave Yahoo Entertainment a statement reading, “Cuties is a social commentary against the s*xualisation of young children. This charge is without merit and we stand by the film.”

Matt Schaefer is not the first or only politician to speak against the film. Texas Senator, Ted Cruz, had previously written to the Justice Department urging them to investigate Netflix. Christine Pelosi, a political strategist and daughter of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, asked the company to remove Cuties from its streaming platform.

At the start of the week, Utah Senator Mike Lee condemned Netflix for the response he received to a letter he sent to CEO Reed Hastings three weeks ago. He said, “Asked whether the s*xualisation of young girls depicted in Cuties constituted criminal conduct, Netflix offered only conclusory statements in denial. I am not convinced.”

Netflix, despite this indict, continues to support the movie and its director, Maïmouna Doucouré. Maïmouna has previously said that she shares “the same fight” as those who have accused the film of s*xualising the young actresses onscreen.

The news of Netflix’s indictment has led #CancelNetflix once again making its way on Twitter. As of now, Netflix continues streaming Cuties.

