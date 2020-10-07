Bahut Hua Sammaan Movie Review: Pops The Pop-Culture Like No Other Bollywood Movie Has Done Before!

Bahut Hua Sammaan Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Abhishek Chauhan, Raghav Juyal, Nidhi Singh, Ram Kapoor, Namit Das, Flora Saini

Director: Ashish Shukla

What’s Good: Is it a stoner comedy? A political-satire? A comedy of errors? A friendship saga? OR every damn thing mashed up into one crazy package? You guessed it right!

What’s Bad: Many will miss watching this now, they’ll take years to find out about the existence of such a brilliant film, and they’ll label it as a classic years from now. Too late! Already, a classic in my books

Loo Break: Only if you feel the sensations while laughing your lungs out!

Watch or Not?: It’s a 120-minutes of a mad ride, hop in & join the trip!

Writer’s NOTE: I know it’s a late review. It’s totally unplanned because certain movies become your responsibility to recommend it your readers, and this is that film!

If you’re reading this, there’s a great chance you’ve been to a college, and there’s a better chance of being friends with a couple of useless yet street-smart seniors. Those two, in this film, are Bony (Raghav Juyal) and Fundoo (Abhishek Chauhan). Unable to find a job anywhere, they get trapped into Baba Bakchod’s (Sanjay Mishra) plan of looting their college campus’ MCBC bank.

They are well aware of their bleak future and hence decide to take this shortcut to earn big. Bony and Fundoo are the men with no plan; hence Baba Bakchod turns into Money Heist’s Professor for them. Despite a flawless plan, things don’t go exactly as planned and what happens next is what makes the movie so extraordinary. Also, what’s in the locker they’re going to loot? Watch to know!

Bahut Hua Sammaan Movie Review: Script Analysis

There are films which you’ve to review because it’s your job, and there are films you ‘want’ to review because it’s your job. This is neither of them. This is from the third category, movies which come to your life without any warning and stay there for years to come. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Do Dooni Chaar, Main Meri Patni Aur Woh, Khosla Ka Ghosla? Hope you get the emotion. Avinash Singh & Vijay Narayan Verma’s script is BATSHIT crazy. It’s not just the story; it’s every little detailing which sketches this film into this kooky pop neon art.

It highlights the pop-culture like no other Bollywood film has done before! There I said it. For this, makers optimally use Sanjay sir’s character. He turns into Clint Eastwood reciting a dialogue (not exactly same) from The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, using a permanent marker as a cigar. I mean, this looks like a film made by someone from the 80s who is high AF and wants to make a strong commentary at the current state of the country. What starts like a crazy-timed comedy smoothly develops into a satire without disrupting the course of things.

Suchitra Sathe’s editing walks hand in hand with Paradher Baruah’s cinematography. Both of these, along with the background score (talked in detail below) just take the insanity to another level. There’s a trippy scene towards the climax, and I don’t think any Bollywood film had showcased hallucination in such a polished way.

Bahut Hua Sammaan Movie Review: Star Performance

Sanjay Mishra’s character gets most of the meat, and I can die a happy man now. He uses terms like “sleep over it”, “bum bhole, Salud” and has a personal assistant ‘Apeksha’ who address him as “jo aagya babaji.” After a brilliant Kaamyaab, this just contrasts out everything he did in that film. He is THE HERO in the movie, which is totally opposite to what he did in Kaamyaab. Another sign of a brilliant artist, nailing two way-different characters back to back.

Abhishek Chauhan did pretty well in the same director’s web show Undekhi, but this just lets him cross any limit he must have set as an actor. It has been a treat to watch Raghav Juyal grow as an actor. Yes, he has his limitations, but it’s always good to see someone stepping out of their comfort zone to try different things. Raghav has improved a lot since his transformation to an actor from a dancer.

It’s refreshing to see Nidhi Singh out of the ‘Permanent Roommates’ zone, and she breaks the ‘Tanu’ stereotype emerging as this stern yet hilarious cop. Ram Kapoor as the dreadful henchman is doable. For some reason, his character loves to tell the ‘jungle stories’ which is quite fun listening to. Namit Das is wasted & I’m not complaining about it. Flora Saini gets a weak character, but she’s good at it.

Bahut Hua Sammaan Movie Review: Direction, Music

Ashish Shukla treats this film a comic book, and he tries to fill it in with as many bright neon colours but with satire being the heart. Already a big fan of his web show Undekhi, and it’s been my go-to recommendations for everyone (watch it, if you haven’t). One very similar thing between that show and this film is – the usage of cuss words. Ashish doesn’t use them just for the sake of sounding cool, but they actually leave an impact to every situation they’re used in. The decision of including the text of certain ‘sounds’ (as done in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) gives them the feel of watching a comic book.

Music is the second main lead of the film after Sanjay Mishra. Usage of vintage songs is yet another aspect which this film does better than any Bollywood film around. From Pasand Apni Apni’s Ding Dong Bole Ghadi, Kismet Wala’s Follow Me to Usha Uthup’s Main Gulbadan, old songs used just lift-up the watching experience of certain sequences. Mannan Munjal’d background score stays true to the feel of the film bringing in a fusion of 80s and electronic music.

Bahut Hua Sammaan Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Bahut Hua Sammaan is an answer to “Bollywood aaj kal achi movies kahan banata ha” or “I’ve stopped watching Bollywood because it’s getting monotonous.” If you miss this and still complain about the same thing, you’ll have no right to.

Four stars!

Bahut Hua Sammaan Trailer

Bahut Hua Sammaan releases on 07 October, 2020.

