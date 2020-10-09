EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam To Play A Journalist In Pink Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Next

Yami Gautam is on a roll. Even as her Ginny Weds Sunny with Vikrant Massey released today, the actress has already announced her next, A Thursday. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Behzad Khambata, the film will feature Yami as a playschool teacher. This announcement was made in early September.

Advertisement

Koimoi now has a new update on another project which will be headlined by Yami Gautam. Yes, you read that right. She has already signed her next film, which will be directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The filmmaker had earlier helmed the Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang and Angad Bedi starrer, Pink.

Advertisement

Produced by Shoojit Sircar, Pink had proved to be a game changer for Taapsee, Kirti and Angad. A source close to the development informs that Yami Gautam and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury are extremely excited to start work on this yet untitled project.

“This film is a social drama and will see Yami play a journalist. She has loved the script and had immediately agreed to be a part of the film. It’s a very strong script and Yami will start prepping for it a month before they start filming. As of now the plan is to start shooting in the first quarter of next year. Recce and other pre-production formalities will begin soon,” informs the source.

Besides these films, Yami will also be seen in Pavan Kripalani’s horror-comedy Bhoot Police along with Saif Ali Khan. It will be interesting to see Yami Gautam play a journalist. Earlier actors like Kriti Sanon, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sonakshi Sinha, Konkona Sen Sharma, Soha Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nargis Fakhri too have played journalists on the big screen. Reportedly, Manoj Bajpayee too will play a journalist in a yet to be announced film which revolves around the present state of journalism in India.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam is garnering praise for her performance in director Puneet Khanna’s Ginny Weds Sunny. Her fresh pairing with Vikrant Massey is also being highly appreciated.

What do you think about Yami’s new project with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury? Let us know in the comment section.

Must Read: Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: You Can’t Like/Dislike It On YouTube, Viewers Say “Makers Afraid To Break Sadak 2’s Record”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube