Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played Roshan Sodhi on the sitcom has made yet another shocking claim about the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi and the production house. The actress began grabbing headlines when she accused Asit along with 2 other producers of se*ual harassment. The actress has been on a spree of giving interviews where she’s making shocking claims one after another.

A while back, we reported about Jennifer’s recent claim where she revealed that she was denied visiting her brother who was on the death bed. She also stated that the late actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka was also subjected to harassment. Scroll down to learn about her new claim.

In a recent interview, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal revealed that she was thrown out of the show after she informed them about her pregnancy. The actress also stated that she returned to the show after 3 years and her co-actors thought had left the show. Jennifer revealed that she even told production house once that she will commit suicide.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal told Pinkvilla, “In 2013, I became pregnant and they replaced me. They told everyone that I have left the show. Even the cast and crew didn’t know, except a few ladies, that she has been thrown out. After Gurucharan Singh Sodhi left, I became pregnant. So, they told me it won’t look nice if we cast you with some other actor and you are pregnant. They said, ‘It’s a family show, if some other sardar will come and people will see you pregnant, they will think you have got pregnant by someone else.’ I told them to take my close-ups and nobody will know, but they didn’t want to adjust.”

In the same interview she also recalled, “One day, I told the director that I am leaving and if I will not, I will commit suicide. Then Jatin (Bajaj) came and stopped me and asked me to talk to Sohil. Sohil shouted at me, ‘Kya naatak machaa rakha hai, abhi batata hun tumhe. That is when I lost my calm and I told him, ‘Do whatever you want to do. Keep my fees of three months and I will do the continuity work for free.’ His ego got hurt and he shouted at the top of his voice, ‘Get out. Replace this woman’. He banged my car’s door and I left.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s recent claims? Do let us know.

