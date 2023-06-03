Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal took social media by storm by accusing the showrunners Asit Kumarr Modi, Project Heads Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj of s*xual harassment and even filed a complaint against them. Since then, she has not held back on revealing some alleged truths from the TMKOC sets, and now she has revealed how the makers reacted to her brother’s death. Scroll below to get the deets!

After Jennifer came out with the allegations, her former co-stars Priya Rajda Ahuja aka Rita reporter and Monika Bhadoriya, aka Bawri supporting her claims, shared their experience from the alleged toxic set. Bansiwal won everyone’s hearts in the role of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular show, but she left the show owing to the harassment, both s*xual and mental.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal opened up about all the alleged wrongdoings she faced while being on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in an interview with Pinkvilla, and while doing so, she revealed how Sohail Ramani declined her after asking for a leave when her brother was on a ventilator. Her family is based in Nagpur, hence asked for leave to travel there and be with them during those difficult times. Speaking of that time, she said, “I told him that my brother is on the ventilator, and I need to go to Nagpur. He replied, ‘Mera shoot chhod ke nahi ja sakte. Mera shoot jab khatam hoga tab ja sakte ho.’ Do you understand what I’m saying? Woh mar jayega.”

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal couldn’t hold back her tears while recalling the time when she wasn’t allowed to leave to go visit her younger brother, and unfortunately, he passed away a short time after that. After she got the news from her husband, Jennifer left the shoot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in the middle. She said, “We were very close, roz do ghanta baat hota tha phone pe. I could not believe he would leave me.”

It was Bhide, aka Mandar Chandwadkar, who informed producer Asit Kumarr Modi about Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s brother’s death and then he called her up and asked Jennifer to meet him after returning to the city. She shared, “Luckily this time they didn’t ask me to join immediately, kyunki mere daddy k death pe inhone 4 din mein bulaya tha.” After her return to Mumbai, while Modi was nice to her, Ramani behaved poorly.

Recalling the time she revealed, “Iske liye mereko bohot sunaya Sohail ne. He used to constantly say, ‘Iska bhai mara hai, uska paise humne diya hai'” In that same interview, Jennifer shared how Modi made s*xual advances towards her, sharing the details she revealed Asit once told her, “Tumhari room partner toh chali jaati hai, tum mere room mein aa jaya karo, whiskey peete hain. Tumhare honth bahut sundar lag rahe hain, pakadkar kiss kar loon. Tum akele room mein kya karti ho? Mere room mein aa jao.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Avengers’ Hulk As Desi Villain For Indian Daily Soap? Netizens Joke “Yeh Hai Avengers: Endgame Ki Aage Ki Script” As Marvel Fails To Give Him A Solo MCU Project

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News