Romance in extramarital affairs in Bollywood is not new. Pooja Bedi and Aditya Pancholi are one of those couples who made headlines for their affair in the late 90s. Their relationship was short-lived. The news of Pooja and Aditya’s break up made rounds in the tabloids.

The actress revealed disturbing information about Aditya’s life and accused him of r*ping her young housekeeper. She described the situation and said that she had teased her housekeeper back then after noticing some love bites.

In a conversation with Stardust, reported by Bollywoodshaadis, Pooja Bedi revealed, “A few days ago, my maid has shown me some bruises on her neck, which I recognised as love bites. I teased her and asked her who her aashiq was, but she said that she did not have any.”

When Pooja Bedi inquired about her 14-year-old maid’s lover again, she confessed that he was Aditya Pancholi, her boyfriend at the time. “Then, last night, I was talking to her and again, I asked her playfully what was her boyfriend’s name. She hesitated a little and said that I knew him. So I started to name all the guys I knew she knew when suddenly, looking at her downcast face, I asked if it was Aditya? At that, she burst into tears and said, yes, it was him,” the actress said.

Pooja further told the publication that Aditya frequently dropped by her house to be with her maid when she was away. Aditya even persuaded the maid to accompany him by offering to pay for her Roshan Tarneja acting lessons. “When I asked her why she let him do it, not once but all the other times. She said, ‘Ek baar jab hogaya fir kya farak padta hai. It seemed he used to come to my house when I was not at home. Sometimes he’d go straight to the maid. He kept telling her she was the only one he ever loved.”

Pooja Bedi further disclosed that she had phoned Zarina, Aditya’s wife, and told her about the incident involving the maid. She was taken aback. In addition, Pooja has brought a lawsuit against Aditya Pancholi. He and the maid, though, had acknowledged that their relationship was consensual.

