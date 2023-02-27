Kangana Ranaut won million of hearts with her recent post on her mother. The actress shared glimpses where her birth giver could be seen farming and the simplicity was lauded by fans. The Emergency star has now taken the opportunity to slam the ‘Bollywood’ mafia as she accusing female celebrities of giggling, performing item numbers and much more. Scroll below for more details!

It all began when a fan tweeted, “Even after being a millionaire, Kangana‘s mother works in the farm. Where do you find such simplicity?” To this, the actress clarified that her mother has been working as a teacher since last 25 years and is not rich because of her. In addition, the actress wrote, “Film mafia must understand where my attitude comes from and why I can’t do cheap stuff and dance in weddings like them.”

Now, in a new string of tweets, Kangana Ranaut slammed Bollywood for confusing her ‘attitude’ with ‘arrogance.’ She wrote, “Bhikhari film mafia ne mere attitude to mera arrogance kaha, kyunki main dusari ladkiyon ki tarah giggle karna, item number karna, shaadiyon pe nachna, raat ko bulaaye jaane pe heros ke kamron mein jana yeh sab keliye saaf mana kiya, they declared me mad and tried to jail me.”

Kangana Ranaut continued, “Is this attitude or integrity? Khud ko sudharne ki jageh woh mujhe sudharna chale hain, lekin chakkar yeh hai ki mujhe apne liye kuch bhi nahi chahiye, maine abhi apna sab girvi rakh ke ek film banayi hai, rakshashon ka safaya hoga heads will roll, no one should blame me.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Is this attitude or integrity? Khud ko sudharne ki jageh woh mujhe sudharna chale hain, lekin chakkar yeh hai ki mujhe apne liye kuch bhi nahi chahiye, maine abhi apna sab girvi rakh ke ek film banayi hai, rakshashon ka safaya hoga heads will roll, no one should blame me 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 27, 2023

Netizens were quick to remind her of Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi in the comment section.

A user wrote, “Fir aapne ek shaadi shuda mard se chakkar kyun chalaya agar aap itni hi ethical hai toh?”

Another commented, “1 nahi 2, Aditya Pancholi and Hritik Raushan.”

A user shared pictures of her intimate scenes with Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham and wrote, “Off yeh bhikari Bollywood ke liye tumne kya kya nahi kiya jo ajh izzat nahi karte app ki.”

“Heroes k kamro me jaane k liye mana kiya? Aditya Pancholi k sath doctor doctor khelti thi kya?” another wrote.

“Adytto, ajay and Hrithik,” a user wrote.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade among others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

