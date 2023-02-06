Kangana Ranaut is one of the most outspoken celebrities in the Bollywood industry right now. The actress never minces her words when it comes to unapologetically voicing her opinion. Be it giving out sharp political opinions to even preaching women empowerment, the actress is known for always speaking up.

Kangana is someone who constantly speaks about women’s rights on social media. She firmly believes that women in India are not really aware of their rights and we as a country hardly speak about women’s s*xuality. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when B- town’s Queen spoke about s*xuality and prejudice in our country. Scroll below to read.

During an interview with Film Companion, Kangana Ranaut narrated an incident from the sets of her film Manikarnika and said, “Apparently, I was very brave with the way I dealt with it. So a lot of people came up to me and started saying oh, you have got b*lls, you have b*lls. I was like No I don’t have b*lls, I have v*gina. Why can’t people say that word? Why b*lls are easier to say but not v*gina? She added that it’s much cooler to say that you have got ovaries than to say that you have got b*lls.”

The actress further spoke about how female body organs in our country are associated with cowardness. Kangana Ranaut went on to add the same goes with the words p*ssy and sissy. “Women’s organs are associated with cowardness. That’s horrible because you can carry a human being in your damn v*gina. How it can be associated with weakness.”

Well, we can only expect such honest opinions from Kangana Ranaut, the ‘Queen’ of Bollywood. Meanwhile, what are your thoughts on these unfiltered words by Kangana? Let us know in the comments section below.

