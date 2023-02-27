Arbaaz Khan has been in the news over his latest chat show, which hosts veteran stars from Bollywood. He was previously seen spilling some family secrets with stepmother Helen. He is currently talking about his hosting style and how stars like Amitabh Bachchan, and Salman Khan could pull it off on TV while the audience failed to connect with Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll below for more details!

It’s been a while now since Arbaaz has been hosting chat shows. He was previously leading Pinch, which featured celebs like Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kapil Sharma amongst others. Currently, Khan is hosting The Invincibles series and was seen interacting with Salim Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Helen in the past.

As most know, Shah Rukh Khan started his hosting journey on television with Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2007. He was also a part of Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain (2008) and Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout (2011). But Amitabh Bachchan took over the KBC throne while the other shows were wrapped up with no more instalments. Arbaaz Khan feels the audience probably found SRK ‘fake.’

Arbaaz Khan told the Free Press Journal, “How Salman Khan bounced back with Dus Ka Dum and Mr Amitabh Bachchan with Kaun Banega Crorepati, even their film careers revived post these television reality shows. It’s only about the demeanours. Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t pull it off.”

He added, “I think he couldn’t bring niceness and naturalism to the small screen. People must have found him fake. There were two people. At the end of the day, you can’t be fake in front of television or you have to be very smart like Amitabh Bachchan. He knows his audience but Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t do it.”

On the professional front, Arbaaz Khan was last seen in the web series Tanaav.

